GREEN BAY, Wis: (WFRV)— The Eagles came into Lambeau Field a bit desperate with a 1-2 record and flew out of Green Bay with a 34-27 win over the previously undefeated Packers. Davante Adams had a career night with 10 catches for 180 yards which ended up being his single-game best but had to leave the game with a turf toe injury. Green Bay jumped out to a 10-0 lead but had a scare when RB Jamaal Williams had to be taken off the field on a stretcher, following a helmet-to-helmet hit delivered by Derek Barnett which he as flagged for on the first offensive play of the game.

Aaron Jones scored the first touchdown of the game and the Packers added a field goal but the Eagles punched right back with a pair of scores to take the lead. Carson Wentz hooked up with Alshon Jeffery and Dallas Goedert that put the Eagles up by 14-13.