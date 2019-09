MIAMI (AP) — Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich won't need surgery on his broken right kneecap, but the team says it's unlikely he'll return this season.

Brewers' general manager David Stearns says his recovery is expected to take eight to 10 weeks. Yelich was back in Milwaukee on Wednesday for tests, a day after the reigning NL MVP fouled a ball off his leg during a game in Miami.