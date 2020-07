(WFRV) – A pair of home runs helped give the Booyah an early lead against Fond du Lac, but Green Bay needed one more in the ninth for a walk off winner on Monday.

Dedspite falling behind 4-1, the Dock Spiders rallied late to tie the game in the top of the ninth after Taylor Jackson drove in Parker Noland.

Green Bay answered in the bottom half of the ninth with a RBI base knock by Andy Blake to drive home Stephen Hrustich.