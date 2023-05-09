CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Denmark baseball team’s back-to-back state championship trophies have to make room for a smaller, but equally valuable memento: head coach Bill Miller’s 500th career victory baseball.

After the Vikings (16-2) defeated the Clintonville Truckers 11-0 on Tuesday night, the team presented Miller with a signed baseball to commemorate this historic victory. Miller became just the 12th coach in Wisconsin state to earn 500 wins.

Miller, in his 33rd year coaching for Denmark, downplayed the achievement. “Maybe in a few of years, I’ll look back…maybe it’ll mean something in a few years. Right now, I’m ready to watch the next (JV) game, and that’s about it.”

Meanwhile, Luke Miller had tears in his eyes after the game. The Denmark senior pitched the complete game, a shutout, and had the opportunity to earn the win for his dad, Bill.

“It’s bigger than what he thinks it is. I get the win on his 500th, that’s special. He might not seem like it, but it means a lot to him,” said Luke Miller after the game.

The Denmark Vikings have eight regular season games remaining and lead the Northeastern conference. The Vikings are eyeing a third-straight state title, and regionals begin on May 25.