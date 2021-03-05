Lourdes beats Edgar, advances to Division IV boys state basketball championship

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – If you make a lot of three-point shots, you’re usually going to win.

That was the case for Lourdes Academy, who rained three’s on their way to victory over Edgar, 61 to 46.

The Knights shot 40 percent from beyond the arc. Josh Bauer led his team overall with 24 points and was 5 of 6 from 3.

Edgar made it interesting at halftime and was only down by six, however, Lourdes came out on fire, particularly Bauer, who went on a 9-0 run by himself and helped carry his team to victory.

The Knights have a tough matchup ahead with The Prairie School in the championship at 6:35 p.m. They beat Luther 61-46, with Antuan Nesbitt leading the Hawks with 18 points.

The Hawks shot 49 percent from the field.