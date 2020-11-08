Luxemburg-Casco caps season sweep with second straight state volleyball title

KAUKAUNA (WFRV) – For the second straight year, the Luxemburg-Casco Spartans can call themselves state champions – but in this historic season, they somehow outdid last year’s magical run.

L-C swept the entire season, a rare feat in high school volleyball, not dropping a single set all year.

The Spartans capped their run with a 3-0 win over Lakeside Lutheran at Kaukauna High School Saturday night, waving to a packed crowd of fans and students in the bleachers.

Earlier in the day, Luxemburg-Casco knocked off St. Croix Falls to advance to the championship match.

The Spartans mobbed injured teammate Isabella Otradovech with hugs after the match, a remarkable display of teamwork after the win.

Click the video to watch the highlights and hear from head coach Jeff Frey and Grace Holschuh.