Man in the Middle

GREEN BAY, Wis—

In his rookie season Montravius Adams played in only seven games where he had just five tackles. Contrast that with last year and the big man out of Auburn saw action in all 16 contests with one start while finishing with 26 tackles and one and a half quarterback sacks. At this point Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has not only said he’s the most improved player on the roster, he’s impressed the entire staff.

“If I had to vote somebody to say who is most improved from a year ago it would be Montravius.”

That’s a ringing endorsement and one that the Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst agrees with.

“I think he’s made big strides, but I think it’s kind of been steady from his rookie year to his second year until now. He’s obviously going to be put in to a position to play a lot more snaps than he probably has in the past, but he’s been on a steady upper trend since we got him. I think the more opportunities he’s got, he’s had, the more he’s shown.”

Adams productivity increased in the second half of last season, but it’s also pretty clear that Pettine wanted more out of him in the off-season.

“When I first got here and met him in the spring, my opinion wasn’t real high. And he knows that. It was one where we challenged him and I think Jerry montgomery has done an outstanding job with ‘Mon’. And he’s taken the challenge. He came back from the offseason and he’d lost a bunch of weight. By the end of the year he was playing some quality minutes for us, and made some plays, and I would not have predicted that coming out of training camp. He’s a guy we are going to depend and he’s shown flashes of it.”

After dropping 15 pounds in the offseason, and getting serious about pro football, Adams hopes to live up to his draft status and potential in his 3rd season.

“I just wanted to be able to run wherever I wanted to go, I wanted to be able to make it, and make it efficiently. Do something to the ball, get the ball out, anything about the defense. And just be able to play every down that they need me. Not just to be able to be like one down or two downs, so now I feel like I am in here and i can make the play.”

Adams has also earned the praise of the teams best defensive lineman Kenny Clark who knows just how much potential he has.

“Just mentally he just took a lot of steps, and we already knew he had the ability. His get off is better than all of ours, he’s quick off of ball, he’s strong, like country strong. It’s crazy. We wanted him to get the mental part down and really take the off-season serious. He came back in shape and he did all those things and we’re just excited to see how he does this year.”

The development of Adams along Green Bay’s defensive front allowed the Packers to release Mike Daniels at the beginning of training camp and he realizes the opportunity he has ahead ahead of him.

“Just letting my fundamentals catch up to where I was physically and athletically, and just learning the game. You know I feel like to me the big difference of college players to the NFL is the knowledge of the game. Of course you might have guys that will play hard and stuff like that, but the big difference is the knowledge of the game. If you know this and you see this, then you can play way faster.”