GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With nearly 80,000 fans packed into historic Lambeau Field, two of the best clubs in the world put on a show for the blue and red clad spectators.

In the end, it was Premier League champ Manchester City ousting German powerhouse Bayern Munich 1-0 in a rain-soaked affair in Green Bay.

Star striker Erling Haaland, playing in his first career game for Manchester City, scored the lone goal of the match early in the first half, beating out the first weather delay in the 13th minute.

Because of two separate delays, match officials shortened the contest to two 40-minute halves.

Bayern Munich couldn’t muster a shot on goal in the star-studded affair.