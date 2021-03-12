Manitowoc volleyball bringing momentum into 2021 season

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Raise your hand if at the end of the 2019 fall sports season, you thought you wouldn’t be playing a year later. Now that no one has raised their hand, think about trying to keep a team motivated with over a year in between seasons. That’s what Mary Beth Dixon, head coach of the Ships, has been doing.

“We just said, you never know what’s going to happen after this point,” Dixon said. “It will be a spring season, we did try to continue to play in some tournaments and so forth. That is really I think is what kept everyone going, was just the opportunity to continue to play, even though it wasn’t a school season.”

Her players took it upon themselves to get ready for whatever kind of a season they got come the spring.

“We had so much success last year and it was all built up for my senior year,” senior Lauren Borchdart said. “I was ready to go and then to find out that we weren’t having it, yeah, I was really frustrated. Now I’m just super happy to have a season at al and get to work with the younger girls, bringing that excitement from last year and our success from last year.”

The Ships had some momentum at the end of 2019. They went 24-5 on the season and fell in the sectional final, finishing second in the conference behind Bayport.

“I was pretty confident that we were going to be able to come back and have a good season,” senior Claire Swoboda said. “Everybody was really focused on getting better, getting in shape, continuing to have a successful season.”

That success and momentum Manitowoc had in 2019 is carrying over into 2021. The Ships are 3-0 so far on the season. But while it’s good to be back on the court, looking ahead to the future is also on Dixon’s mind. How do you balance a spring season and then a short turnaround for one in the fall?

“So there’s been that overlap of a variety of different activities that never happens in the fall,” Dixon said. “I think we’ve had to focus on the fact that our practices have to look a little different, we aren’t going to maybe be able to push them quite as hard in that area, we’re going to have to give them a little more rest.”

While she’s keeping an eye on what’s to come, Dixon is happy and thankful for the present moment, and the time she gets now with her team.

“It’s an opportunity to get out and play the sport you love. It was a good feeling to see those kids be able to get out and play,” she said.