Marcedes Lewis providing the veteran leadership the Packers need on and off the field

(WFRV) – To build a championship team, having a mix of young players and the right amount of veterans is needed to make the engine go.

As Marcedes Lewis enters his 16th season in the NFL, the 37-year-old tight end is certainly a staple to the Packers offense and inside the locker room.

“For guys like me and Aaron (Rodgers), who have been doing it for awhile, you know just like the game is here – it can be taken away from you. I try to implore that on all the young guys and, in general, this is a privilege to be doing this. I think for me, every year that I get older and able to compete and play this game, it means that much more”, says Lewis.

Lewis signed a two-year contract with the Packers this offseason and as he enters his fourth season suiting up in Green Bay, he doesn’t want to change anything to his game. Being himself is all that he needs on the field.

“Just being my personal best every day. We talk about it every time, I’m pretty consistent with that I don’t waver based on the day or how I’m feeling. I just want to be better today than I was yesterday. I know my personal best will always be enough. I put the work in and my confidence comes from the repetitions”, Lewis explains. “I’ll take me over whoever’s in front of me, any day. You’re going to really have to come with it against me.”

The Packers announced their team captains for the 2021-22 season Thursday afternoon and, no surprise, Lewis was one of the seven names on the list. Green Bay’s Head Coach Matt LaFleur spoke highly of Lewis to the media on Thursday.

“They don’t make too many like Marcedes and I mean that in the highest regard. Just as a person, as a player, as a leader, he excels at everything we ask him to. He’s a pros-pro and I can’t even articulate what he means to this football team and our success here as an organization”, LaFleur tells the media.