MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The NCAA Tournament is back in Wisconsin on March 18 and 20 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The arena is scheduled to host games from the first and second rounds of March Madness.

Not only will this event bring a lively, energetic atmosphere, but also the 6 games will bring in a healthy amount of revenue. Bringing the 83-year tradition of March Madness back to Milwaukee is estimated to rake in around $6.5 million and over 18,000 attendees from all around the country. Hotels around the area are booked up, restaurants and bars are at max capacity, and general public ticket sales are sold out.

“Wisconsin sports is having a major moment right now, from the Milwaukee Bucks’ championship win last year to both the Badgers and Golden Eagles now taking part in the big dance this year,” said Marissa Werner, director of Sports Milwaukee.

Fiserv Forum welcomes eight teams to the arena, including the (3) Wisconsin Badgers. The team is slated to take on (14) Colgate University Raiders as one of the last games in the round of 64 at 8:50 p.m. on Friday. Other teams headed to Milwaukee are:

(3) Purdue vs. (14) Yale – March 18, 1:00 p.m.

(6) Texas vs. (11) Virginia Tech – March 18, 3:00 p.m.

(6) LSU vs. (11) Iowa State – March 18, 6:20 p.m.

The Marquette Golden Eagles played on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas, but made a swift, first-round exit to North Carolina 63-95.

The second round begins on Saturday, but the two scheduled games at Fiserv Forum won’t be played until Sunday, March 20.

“Milwaukee is a sports city with a rich athletic tradition and a community that welcomes fans from across the globe. Hosting the NCAA tournament is not only a huge win for Milwaukee, Marquette University, and Fiserv Forum, but also a perfect fit in our city of MVPs, VIPs, and OMGs,” said Werner.

For more information about the NCAA Tournament coming to the Fiserv Forum, click here.