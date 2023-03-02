(WFRV) – Top seeded UW-Green Bay Women’s Basketball continued to roll as they took down Wright State on Thursday evening in the Horizon League Championship quarterfinals to advance to Indianapolis.

The Phoenix started the game outscoring the Raiders 30-9 after the first quarter that set the tone of the game early. Green Bay shot 43% from three that routed the Phoenix to the 85-57 win over Wright State.

Green Bay heads to Indianapolis to face Purdue Fort Wayne in the Horizon League Championship semifinals on Monday, March 6 at 11:00 a.m. The Phoenix are currently riding a 12-game winning streak and are 26-4 on the season.

