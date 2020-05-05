Mariucci joins St. Norbert virtual class, talks NFL and more

CANTON, OH – AUGUST 05: (L-R) Brett Farve speaks to Steve Mariucci during the SirusXM’s Town Hall at Umstattd Hall at The Zimmerman Symphony Center on August 5, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

(WFRV) – The Combine and NFL Draft is perhaps the most public hiring process in the country as former college players look to take their talents to the next level. While it’s more out in the open, there’s a lot of parts of the joining the workforce in general that translate between pro football and many different careers.

Like many jobs, at the end of the day professional football is a business.

“You draft a kid, and when you draft a kid, it’s much cheaper. Let’s face it, there’s a starting salary in the national football league,” said Steve Mariucci.

On Monday, former NFL head coach and one time Packers assistant Steve Mariucci joined a virtual class at St. Norbert to talk about Human Resources, and some NFL topics too.

“Every player, and we can equate this to every employee, everybody wants to be upward mobile. Especailly the young generation. They’re the CEOs of their own career. You hope that they’re intrinsically motivated to be as good as they can be. That’s what you hope for,” said Mariucci.

The Packers made a lot of news with their latest “hires” or draft picks. Especially their first pick quarterback Jordan Love. Who is now in line to be the replacement for two time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

A move that many have debated and questioned since Green Bay traded up to draft the rookie out of Utah State.

“I thought it was a surprise pick, and I’ll tell you why, and Jordan Love is a good player, but he’s not going to play for a while. I just thought they needed a receiver or somebody else that would start, play, and contribute to a 13-3 team,” said Mariucci.

The Packers did add some key pieces through free agency by signing wide receiver Devin Funchess, linebacker Christian Kirksey, and tackle Rick Wagner. In the NFL those free agents fill a lot of holes, but that comes at a price. Like many employers bringing in new hires with experience, as opposed to developing from within, is part of the process.

“That’s the key is somebody that’s motivated to do the best they can, and if that ends up in a promotion, teriffic. If that ends up in changing jobs and going somewhere else with a promotion, terrific,” said Mariucci.

One player in particular that made big news in free agency during the offseason was quarterback Tom Brady. The 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady has been proof that those measurable that general managers look at during that initial hiring process don’t always pan out. Sometimes it’s the intangibles that dictate the success of a player at the next level.

“We have to find out more about the individual and what makes him tick. All those things have nothing to do with numbers. They have to do with what you’re make up is,” said Mariucci.

A good lesson for those students, or anyone looking to hire, that just like the NFL it’s more about what you do once you get in the door that dictates the long term success.