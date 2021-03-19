Marquette fires Steve Wojciechowski after seven seasons

Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski complains to the referee during the first half of a first round men’s college basketball game against Murray State in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

MILWAUKEE (WFRV) – After bowing out of the Big East tournament in the first round and finishing under .500 on the season, Marquette basketball is making a coaching change.

The Golden Eagles are parting ways with head coach Steve Wojciechowski after seven seasons.

“After a thorough evaluation of the program over the last week, which included multiple conversations with Steve, I’ve concluded that now is the right time for a new leader of our storied program,” athletic director Bill Scholl said in a statement.

Marquette was Wojciechowski’s first head coaching job after 15 seasons as an assistant at Duke.

He finished with a 128-95 record with Marquette, but was hampered by a 4-6 record in Big East tournament play and an 0-2 mark in the NCAA Tournament.

Wojciechowski’s contract was set to run through the 2023-24 season.