Maude-Aimee Leblanc leading the Island Resort Championship heading into final day

(WFRV) – Day number two of the Island Resort Championship wrapped up Saturday evening with some exciting play on the golf course.

The leader heading into the final day on Sunday of the Symetra Tour in Michigan is Maude-Aimee Leblanc.

Leblanc shot seven under par on the opening day of the tournament on Friday. On Saturday, she picked it right back up.

To start the afternoon, Leblanc birdied seven of her first nine holes. She ended the afternoon with a tournament best 15 under par overall.

“I haven’t done that in a long time. It was nice. Everything felt easy even though I didn’t feel comfortable over the ball. I was able to make putts”, Leblanc explained.

On the back nine, it was a different game as the winds started to pick up. Leblanc birdied only one out of last nine holes played.

The buzz around the golf course was felt as Leblanc was cruising through the Island Resort Championship on Saturday. As her play picked up on the front nine, the crowd got bigger. Leblanc told Local 5 that it was so hard not to notice the crowd as the afternoon went on.

“They were hard to miss walking the fairways. It was nice to see the support and crowd this weekend. Hopefully they’ll comeback tomorrow”, says Leblanc.

Her performance on Friday and Saturday was good enough to put her in a position to win the grand prize of $30,000 on Sunday’s final round.