McEwen scores 28 to lift Marquette over Green Bay 82-68

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Koby McEwen had 28 points as Marquette defeated Green Bay 82-68.
Dawson Garcia had 18 points and seven rebounds for Marquette. Theo John added 12 rebounds and three blocks.
PJ Pipes scored a career-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Phoenix. Josh Jefferson added 17 points, and Japannah Kellogg III had 11 points.
