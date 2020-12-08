Michigan-Ohio State game canceled due to COVID-19

The University of Michigan football stadium is shown in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. A crumbling college football season took a massive hit Aug. 11, when the Big Ten and Pac-12, two historic and powerful conferences, succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic and canceled their fall football seasons. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(WFRV) – One of college football’s most storied rivalries will not have another chapter added in 2020. That’s after the annual meeting between Michigan and Ohio State was canceled due to the pandemic.

Michigan announced on Tuesday afternoon the decision to cancel the game. Last week the Wolverines football program was paused due to COVID-19 protocols, and the team returned for training on Monday.

Then on Tuesday morning Michigan canceled media availability for players and coach Jim Harbaugh. Perhaps signaling problems after getting test results back.

The question now for the Big Ten is what to do with Ohio State. The Buckeyes are currently fourth in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, but would be ineligible for the conference championship game.

Teams must play in at least six games to be able to play in the Big Ten Championship Game on December 19th. Ohio State will have only five. Thus, creating a problem for the conference with their highest ranked team unable to play for a Big Ten title ahead of selection Sunday.

