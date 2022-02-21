(WFRV) – The Big 10 announced a hefty suspension for Michigan men’s head basketball coach for striking a punch after Sunday’s game in Madison versus the Badgers.

After the Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Basketball team defeated Michigan 77-63, Wolverines Head Coach Juwan Howard got in a heated discussion with Badgers Head Coach Greg Gard at the end of the game while shaking hands. That lead to Howard hitting a Badgers assistant coach and players from both teams were getting into it.

On Monday evening, the Big 10 issued a 5-game suspension and $40,000 fine for Howard – which results in the remainder of the regular season. Wisconsin’s Gard was issued a $10,000 fine for Sunday’s events.

Three players were issued one game suspensions: Michigan’s Terrance Williams II, Moussa Diabate, and Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath.

The Big 10 reiterated the importance of sportsmanship within the conference in their press release.

“Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct,” stated Commissioner Kevin Warren. “I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan Athletics Director, Warde Manuel and Wisconsin Athletics Director, Chris McIntosh. Our expectation is that the incident yesterday will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court.”