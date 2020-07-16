Midwest Conference cancels non-conference competition for fall sports

(WFRV) – The Midwest Conference has cancelled non-conference competition for fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league announced on Thursday.

St. Norbert was set to open the season against Loras College (September 5th) and UW-Sout (September 12th), but both games have now been cancelled.

Midwest Conference member Grinnell has already cancelled all sports in the fall. That means St. Norbert’s game against the Pioneers on October 3rd is off Grinnell’s online schedule.

The conference’s COVID-19 Working Group is developing a set of criteria for screening and monitoring to protect athletes when competion resumes, according to a release.

University Presidents are also monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, and fall athletics may not happen. Any announcement about the rest of fall competition from the Midwest Conference will come in the following weeks.