Midwest Conference won’t play winter athletics, hope remains for spring sports

(WFRV) – The Midwest Conference will not play a winter athletics schedule, affecting athletes at St. Norbert College, Ripon College, and Lawrence University.

The Midwest Conference (MWC) Presidents Council made the announcement Thursday, saying the decision was unanimous and covers men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, and volleyball.

“While we are disappointed that our fall and winter student-athletes won’t be able to compete in the traditional Midwest Conference schedule, the health and safety of our campuses remains the top priority of our institutions,” says Zach Messitte, Ripon College president and chair of the MWC Presidents’ Council. “We are hopeful that individual teams will continue to practice and, if appropriate, perhaps compete in some limited capacity in the months ahead.”

Over the past months, the MWC says they have monitored the COVID-19 situation as well as its impact on member campuses, communities, and the Midwest region with the hope of resuming safe competition for its student-athletes.

According to the release, the recent surge in positive cases regionally and nationally, the impact on academic calendars, and the uncertainty surround the pandemic all play into the decision.

The MWC says it hopes to provide a spring season for a spring season for baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s outdoor track & field.

Training, skill development and/or strength & conditioning sessions may continue for fall and winter sport athletes at the discretion of each institution. Similarly, the Council endorsed the concept of institutional autonomy with regard to scrimmages and/or competition.