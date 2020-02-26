Mike McCarthy talks about his year off from coaching, has “great memories and positive thoughts” about time in Green Bay

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFRV) – Mike McCarthy showed up to address the media at the NFL Combine with a big grin, sporting a Dallas Cowboys star on his sweatshirt.

“I thought I’d never say this, but it’s good to see everybody here,” McCarthy joked.

McCarthy, who was at the helm for the Green Bay Packers for 13 years before being fired back in 2018, is now onto the second chapter of his coaching career in Dallas.

“You know I’ve had a year off, I think like anything in life if you have a chance to step back, reflect and really take the time to be honest, be transparent about the things that you can improve on,” McCarthy said.

“You know, frankly I haven’t reflected one minute since I’ve arrived in Dallas because you know, like everybody, the coaching staff, we’ve had our head down and we’re grinding away.”

During his year out of coaching, McCarthy and his family stayed in Green Bay, so was it difficult to see Lambeau Field just about every day living in the area?

“It’s kind of hard to go anywhere without seeing the stadium. That’s where my kids are born and that’s their hometown and the year off was very beneficial for us as a family,” McCarthy said.

“I have great memories and positive thoughts about my time there and I’m thankful for not only you know the opportunity to coach here, but the relationships that I will always have. I have a lot of close friends that still work for the Packers, and the community that we live in there, that’ll always be part of our family.”