Miller Park to become ‘American Family Field’ in 2021

MILWAUKEE, WI – MAY 13: A general view of Miller Park prior to a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Mets on May 13, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Milwaukee Brewers’ Miller Park will be renamed American Family Field next year, according to an announcement from American Family Insurance.

One year ago, it was announced that American Family Insurance would take over the naming rights for the park. This week, American Family Insurance made the official announcement of the name change.

American Family will hold the naming rights for 15 years, lasting until 2026.

According to the company’s chair and executive officer, the name is short and simple, with ‘family’ and ‘field’ working as alliteration.

There will be more announcements throughout this year, including the ballpark logo and additional branding elements.

Late last year, the Brewers’ revealed their new primary logo ahead for their 50th season.