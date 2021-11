Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) plays against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The Bucks defeated the Pacers 119-109. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks two-time NBA all-star Khris Middleton has tested positive for COVID-19.

Middleton missed Sunday’s game versus the Jazz due to a “non-COVID illness”. Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer spoke to the media today and elaborated on what happened the last few days:

Asked Budenholzer if it was accurate when he told me Middleton had a non-COVID illness after Sunday’s game.



Bud: “Yeah. We thought he just had a head cold or some type of non-COVID illness. And then didn’t feel good again the next day. And got tested and has come back positive.” — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 2, 2021

The Bucks play Tuesday night versus the Pistons at 6:00 p.m.