Milwaukee Bucks and Head Coach Mike Budenholzer agree to three-year contract extension

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks announced they have agreed to a three-year contract extension with Head Coach Mike Budenholzer.



The new contract extension will take Budenholzer through the 2024-2025 season. This is coming just one month after the Bucks won their first championship in 50 years.



“Mike’s strong leadership, coaching expertise, commitment to player development, and adaptability have been instrumental as we work together to compete for and win championships. We’re thrilled with the work Bud has done together with Jon Horst and Peter Feigin and are proud to sign him to this extension”, says Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan.

In Budenholzer’s three years in Milwaukee, he’s led the Bucks to the best regular season record (162-65) in that time span along with the most playoff wins (31).