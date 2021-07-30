Milwaukee Bucks complete trade with Indiana Pacers, acquire two players in NBA Draft

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 29: NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum announces a pick by the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers complete a trade that gives Milwaukee the rights to Sandro Mamukelashvili and Georgios Kalaitzakis in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Mamukelashvili was selected 54th overall in Thursday’s draft. He’s a 6-11, 240 pound forward from Seaton Hall. During his senior year last season, he averaged17.5 points (2nd in Big East), 7.6 rebounds (5th in Big East) and 3.2 assists (12th in Big East) per game.

Kalaitzakis was selected 60th overall and is a 6-7, 205-pound forward from Greece. The 22-year-old started his professional basketball career in 2016.

The Bucks trade Isaiah Todd, who was drafted 31st overall, to the Pacers and the Bucks will receive two future second round draft picks to complete the swap.

