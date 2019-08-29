Milwaukee Bucks hosting auditions to perform national anthem

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 28: A detail of Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks’ hands during the first quarter of Game Seven in Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on April 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — Are you a singer or musician? The Milwaukee Bucks are offering auditions for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at home games during the 2019-20 season.

Open call auditions for singers and musicians fo all genres will be held at Fiserv Forum on Monday, September 23 during three different time slots: 7 a.m to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Bucks say auditions are open to singers and musicians of all ages, but those under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a legal guardian.

Those auditioning must sing the national anthem in its entirety to be considered. The Canadian national anthem can also be sung.

Registration will take place upon arrival.

