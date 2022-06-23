BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WFRV) – With the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks have selected MarJon Beauchamp from the NBA G League.

Beauchamp, a 6’6” shooting guard/small forward from Seattle, Washington averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in the Ignite Tour.

Before joining Ignite, Beauchamp played 12 games with Yakima Valley College, where he averaged 30.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He did all of that while shooting 52.5% from the field.

