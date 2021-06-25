Milwaukee Day: A firsthand look at a unique day in Wisconsin sports history

MILWAUKEE (WFRV) – June 25.

It’s seemingly just another date on the calendar, but as Wisconsin and the rest of the world reopens after the pandemic, this Friday will go down as one of the most unique days in Wisconsin sports history.

For the first time since 2019, the Brewers opened American Family Field to full capacity, incorporating all of the unique traditions and festivities that make summer days at the Milwaukee ballpark so fun.

But if you’re “double-dipping” the Milwaukee sports scene on this Friday, you get the added benefit of a main attraction – Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Bucks and Hawks.

Back on the the field in Milwaukee.



With first pitch of Brewers vs. Rockies at 3:10 p.m., sports fans had a chance to take in all the sights and sounds of tailgating before the game, a tradition that wasn’t part of the true Opening Day back in April.

“We’ve been to the regular Opening Day back in April and now we’re back at Reopening Day,” said Brian Glaeser of Valders. “It feels good to get everybody get some kind of normalcy back in our lives and be able to come back and see fans at Am Fam Field again.

“Just to see a great crowd here and just a lot of people celebrating Brewers baseball.”

For media members, the nod to normalcy included pregame field access for the first time in almost two years.

In addition to traditions like the Sausage Races and other pillars of Brewers baseball, pitcher Freddy Peralta made a cameo before the game – bartending at one of the concourse concession stands behind home plate.

The game itself wasn’t short on fireworks either – trailing 4-2 in the ninth inning, Willy Adames blasted a two-run homer to tie the game at 4 and send the American Family Field crowd into a frenzy.

Speaking of frenzied crowds, Fiserv Forum and the Deer District continued to outdo themselves from an atmosphere standpoint Friday night.

After drawing an estimated 25,000 fans in the Deer District for Wednesday’s Game 1, Friday’s Game 2 crowd was projected to be even bigger.

Inside the arena, fans were greeted with rally towels sporting “Fear the Deer” emblazoned on the fabric. And, just like previous games, there were some big names in attendance – this time, not just the Green Bay Packers

With the Bucks fighting for their first world championship since 1971 and the Brewers currently in first place in the NL Central, the month of June has Wisconsin sports fans buzzing.

And as days like Friday become more of the norm, it’s worth a nod to a cornerstone day like June 25, 2021.