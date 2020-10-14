Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum named NCAA Tournament first & second site in 2025

Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season. The Milwaukee Bucks had been scheduled to play the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at the arena. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – Mark your calendars. The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is coming back to the Badger State in 2026 after Milwaukee was announced as a host site.

The NCAA announced the first and second round sites on Wednesday with Fiserv Forum being named one of the eight.

Fiserv Forum is also set to host first and second round games in 2022, which will be their first time hosting after the stadium opened in 2018.

“The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship is one of the premier sporting events in the country and we’re excited to welcome the tournament to Fiserv Forum twice in a four-year span,” said Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “We’re grateful for our partnership with Marquette and we look forward to co-hosting these games in our world-class venue.”

Marquette will once again serve as the host institution for the event.

“We are looking forward to hosting the 2022 and 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second rounds with Fiserv Forum,” Marquette Vice President and Director of Athletics Bill Scholl said. “The Bucks have been tremendous partners with the university and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase the arena and city of Milwaukee to college basketball fans from around the country.”

The Bradley Center in Milwaukee was also a first and second round site back in 2014. Wisconsin Badgers fans may remember that event fondly as the start of the Final Four run. The Badgers were a two seed that year, beating both American and Oregon before moving on to the West Regional site.

The Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. is the last site to host a regional final. In 2002, Kansas punched advanced to the Final Four out of that Midwest Regional.