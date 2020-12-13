Minnesota-Wisconsin highlights Big Ten undercard

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Madison, Wis.Indiana won 14-6. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By The Associated Press undefined
Minnesota and Wisconsin will try again to keep their rivalry streak alive. The Big Ten announced the undercard to Saturday’s conference title game between Ohio State and Northwestern.

Wisconsin is set to host Minnesota on Saturday, and Indiana hosts Purdue on Friday night. Rutgers hosts Nebraska in Friday’s other game.

The rest of the Saturday slate includes Illinois at Penn State, Michigan at Iowa and Michigan State at Maryland.

Minnesota and Wisconsin were supposed to play Nov. 28, but the game was canceled because of elevated COVID-19 cases in the Minnesota program.

The teams have played every year since 1907.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Hoops 12/11

Notre Dame girls cruise past West De Pere, Little Chute boys edge Denmark

Brewers to keep Timber Rattlers as an affiliate

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Davante Adams legend grows

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Down goes the Eagles

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Pick Em