Mishicot softball comes from behind to win Division IV state softball title

Sports

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Faith in yourself is sometimes the most powerful thing. That was certainly the case for the Mishicot Indians, who came from behind to win 6-3 over Juda/Albany for the Division IV state softball crown.

“It’s surreal,” head coach Dawn Shimek with happy tears in her eyes. “The girls have worked so hard and they deserve it.”

The Indians were lead behind the superb pitching of Ashlyn Bennin, who not only got it done on the mound, but at the plate as well. She got the rally going with her bat in the second inning and had 2 RBI’s to help solidify her team’s win.

“Not getting to play my sophomore year and all of us missing our junior year was really sad,” Bennin said. “But I think we really came back with a thunderstruck game and I’m just really happy.”

