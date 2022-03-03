ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — While the future of Major League Baseball could be in limbo, there is one thing the lockout is not affecting — and that’s local baseball teams like the Green Bay Rockers.

“Summer collegiate baseball and Minor League Baseball will still play as normal,” said John Fantana, General Manager of the Rockers, while talking about the current lockout situation on Thursday.

Of course, nothing says spring like baseball. And the Rockers hope with a new name, and new offerings, you’ll take advantage of them and other non-MLB teams.

“It gives us an opportunity to maybe reconnect with some community members that, you know, in other years maybe tune into a Brewers game, maybe tune into a Rockers game this summer, and check out the stadium,” added Fantana.

If you are looking for some MLB action, the earliest you could see an “Opening Day” would be April 7, although even that date could be pushed back if a deal is still not reached.

Unlike many Major League ballparks, the stands at Capital Credit Union Park are more intimate.

“It’s more of a close-knit feeling,” said Fantana. “You can get up close and in touch with the players, get autographs.”

There’s also a chance to see those future stars in the making.

“Our guys are college players, athletes coming from all across the country that are spending their summers in Green Bay and this is their opportunity to showcase themselves in front of scouts to play at the next level,” he added.

The Rockers, formerly known as the Green Bay Booyah, will also be living up to their new moniker.

“We just unveiled 36 dates of live music at the stadium, so get ready for the show at 5:30 p.m. when the gates open for a 6:35 p.m. game, and an hour prior to every game,” added Fantana.

The Rockers, and other teams, just hoping for a home run with baseball fans everywhere.

“We’re just excited. It’s going to be a fun season at the ballpark,” said Fantana.

