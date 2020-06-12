MLB offers players 80% of prorated salaries, 72-game season

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has offered players 80% of their prorated salaries and a 72-game regular season starting July 14 in an effort to start the pandemic-delayed season, according to details of the proposal obtained Friday by The Associated Press.

Players would get 70% of their prorated salaries during the regular season and the rest for completion of the postseason.

The players’ last offer, on Tuesday, was for an 89-game regular season at full prorated pay.
MLB proposed that players be guaranteed about $1.25 billion in salaries, earn an additional $200 million if the postseason is completed plus a $50 million postseason players’ pool even if no tickets are sold.

The union’s proposal would guarantee players $2.2 billion. Before the new coronavirus caused opening day to be pushed back from March 26, salaries had been set to total $4 billion.

