(WFRV) – The MLB draft is officially upon us, beginning tonight, July 17, and going through Tuesday, July 19. One interesting factor to keep an eye on, is all of the prospects who have Wisconsin ties who may be drafted and one day make it to The Show.

The Badger State has had plenty of success with supplying the Majors with talent lately. Wisconsin had seven players drafted in 2021 including first-round pick Noah Miller, shortstop, who was drafted by Minnesota at #36.

Most likely, this year won’t be much different than last year’s draft. Wisconsin has over 10 prospects who have a shot at hearing their name called this year, five of which are projected to go all within the first five rounds.

Connor Prielipp – LHP, Alabama

Prielipp is projected to get selected in the first round by many different experts. The Tomah native is a Left-Handed Pitcher who many believe could be a top-of-the-rotation type starter. The one thing that is holding Prielipp back from possibly going even higher is a history of injuries. Despite undergoing Tommy John surgery last May, he may just have the best breaking pitch in the draft.

Max Wagner – 3B, Clemson

Wagner might just be one of the hottest hitters in the draft and has proven last season that he can hit for both power and contact. The Green Bay Preble alum hit 27 home runs, batted .370, and had a sky-high OPS of 1.348, while also showing patience at the plate with 45 walks. The ACC player of the year could go off the board as high as the first round but experts believe Wagner is likely to be selected in round two.

Alan Roden – OF, Creighton

A Middleton native, Roden is a left-handed batter who can hit for contact all over the field. Roden is known as a patient hitter, shows speed on the bases, and can be a utility player in the field. Roden’s career batting average at Creighton is an astronomical .383. The Big East freshman of the year could hear his name called as high as the third round.

Gavin Kilen – SS, Milton High School

Kilen is Wisconsin’s top high school prospect. Hailing from Milton, the lefty is a great contact hitter who scouts believe can easily turn his smooth swing into results that tend to yield more power. Kilen has made a commitment to attend Louisville, however, he is projected to be selected sometime between the late third round or fourth.

AJ Blubaugh – RHP, Milwaukee

Blubaugh has done it all on the mound in his last two seasons as a Panther. Winning 5 out of his 7 starts, while also totaling 14 saves, earned Blubaugh two-consecutive Horizon League Reliever of the Year awards. The righty shows good control while also displaying a mid-90’s fastball, AJ had an ERA of 2.7 his last two seasons with 88 career strikeouts in 8 innings pitched. Expect Blubaugh to be selected before the draft is all said and done.