MLB pulls 2021 All Star game from Atlanta

Posted: / Updated:

A baseball with MLB logo is seen at Citizens Bank Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WFRV) – According to reports from ESPN and the Associated Press, Major League Baseball is moving the 2021 All-Star game and the 2021 draft out of Atlanta. This is a response to the new voting law that critics are saying unfairly limits access to the ballot box, more so for people of color.

In a statement, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said “Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.”

No new site for the All-Star game or draft were announced at this time.

