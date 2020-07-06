MLB releases Brewers 60-game regular season schedule

(WFRV) – We’re getting closer to baseball as the MLB released the schedules for all 30 teams, including the Brewers, on Monday night.
Milwaukee will play ten games a piece against traditional division rivals the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, and Cincinnati Reds, and Pittsburgh Pirates. That’s in addition to match-ups against teams from the American League Central as the MLB switches to regional play due to the pandemic.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the highlights of this year’s shortened schedule:
- 40 games against NL Central rivals
- 20 games against AL Central interleague opponents
- 30 games at Miller Park
- 30 games on the road
- Just six off days over the 60-game schedule
- 3,962: Brewers will travel the fewest miles in league, according to MLB Network
The Brewers will open the season on the road against the Chicago Cubs on July 24th, and wrap things up in St. Louis on September as Milwaukee finishes a seven game road trip to end the regular season.
The first game at Miller Park this season will be on on July 31st against the Cardinals.