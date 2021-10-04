MLB releases start times for Brewers home NLDS games one and two

Milwaukee Brewers’ Avisail Garcia hugs Eduardo Escobar as the team celebrates on the field after a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Brewers clinched the National League Central Division. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

(WFRV) – MLB released the start times for the Brewers playoff home games versus the Braves in the NLDS Series for game one and two at American Family Field.

Game one of the best-of-five series on Friday, October 8 will be played at 3:37 p.m. (central) at American Family Field.

Game two of the best-of five series on Saturday, October 9 will be played at 4:07 p.m. (central) at American Family Field.

Both games will be aired on TBS. The series will go to Atlanta for game three on Monday, October 11 and if necessary game four will also be in Atlanta on Tuesday, October 4.

If the series goes to game five, it will be played in Milwaukee at American Family Field on Thursday, October 14 to decide which team will advance to the NLCS.

Game times have not been released for game three and beyond for the NLDS.