Abreu, Moncada HR; White Sox spoil Brewers home opener, 6-4

Chicago White Sox’s Jose Abreu hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By JOE TOTORAITIS Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — José Abreu hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh inning, Leury García scored on a wild pitch in the eighth and Yoan Moncada added a solo shot in the ninth to lift the Chicago White Sox over Milwaukee 6-4 in the Brewers’ belated home opener.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Ben Gamel can’t catch a home run hit by Chicago White Sox’s Yoan Moncada during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee was set to open Miller Park for a weekend series against St. Louis, but that was postponed after numerous Cardinals tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Brewers had been idle since Wednesday at Pittsburgh. Chicago has won five straight, all on the road. Starter Carlos Rodón was pulled after two innings with left shoulder soreness.