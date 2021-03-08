Bradley joins Brewers as Cain faces quadriceps issue

FILE – Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a leaping catch on a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays’ Rowdy Tellez during the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader at Fenway Park in Boston, in this Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, file photo. Free-agent outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is joining the Milwaukee Brewers, agreeing to the parameters of a $24 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, March 4, 2021, because the details of the agreement were still being negotiated and the deal is subject to a successful physical.(AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

The Milwaukee Brewers believe they have room for more than one Gold Glove center fielder in their outfield.

Milwaukee finalized the $24 million, two-year contract Jackie Bradley Jr., whose deal allows him to opt out after this season to become a free agent again.

Bradley joins an outfield that already includes 2019 Gold Glove center fielder Lorenzo Cain, 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich and Avisaíl García.

Cain is dealing with a quadriceps injury that puts his availability for the start of the season in question.

