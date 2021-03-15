Braun leaning toward retirement as he ponders his future

MLB

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Brewers’ Ryan Braun, right, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

PHOENIX (AP) — Ryan Braun says he’s strongly leaning toward retirement but isn’t ready to make any decision regarding his future.

Braun visited the Milwaukee Brewers’ spring training site Monday and said he hasn’t picked up a baseball bat since the end of the 2020 season.

The 2011 NL MVP became a free agent when the Brewers declined to exercise a $15 million mutual option in his contract last October.

Braun has spent his entire major-league career with the Brewers and said that “I can’t foresee a scenario in which I play for any other major league team.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

