Brewers’ 2021 first round pick promoted to Timber Rattlers roster

Boston College’s Sal Frelick (11) during an NCAA baseball game against Rhode Island on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Brighton, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Grand Chute, Wis. (WFRV) – The minor league season is quickly winding down, and one of the Brewers newest big name prospects will wrap up 2021 with the Timber Rattlers.

The Brewers have promoted 2021 first round pick Sal Frelick to the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. It’s Frelick’s third minor league team since being picked 15th overall by Milwaukee back in mid-July.

Frelick was sent first to the AZL Brewers and was 7-for-15 in four games of rookie ball. He was then promoted to the Low-A Carolina Mudcats. Frelick finished with an 1.085 OPS while driving in 12 RBIs with a home run with Carolina.

If you needed another reason to attend any of the final twelve Rattler games, the Brewers have just given you a big one!… Brewers 2021 first-round draft pick, Sal Frelick joins the Timber Rattlers on Tuesday, August 31



Story here: https://t.co/F7EdpJmHsz pic.twitter.com/FSWJXSgOqB — Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (@TimberRattlers) August 30, 2021

Those numbers helped Frelick move up to the Brewers number two prospect, according to MLB Pipeline’s midseason report. The Brewers top overall prospect, outfielder Garrett Mitchell, started the season with Wisconsin and was later promoted to Doubld-A Biloxi.

Frelick will make his Timber Rattlers debut on Tuesday August 31st as Wisconsin opens their final 12 game homestand against Beloit.