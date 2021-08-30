Brewers’ 2021 first round pick promoted to Timber Rattlers roster

MLB

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Boston College’s Sal Frelick (11) during an NCAA baseball game against Rhode Island on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Brighton, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Grand Chute, Wis. (WFRV) – The minor league season is quickly winding down, and one of the Brewers newest big name prospects will wrap up 2021 with the Timber Rattlers.

The Brewers have promoted 2021 first round pick Sal Frelick to the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. It’s Frelick’s third minor league team since being picked 15th overall by Milwaukee back in mid-July.

Frelick was sent first to the AZL Brewers and was 7-for-15 in four games of rookie ball. He was then promoted to the Low-A Carolina Mudcats. Frelick finished with an 1.085 OPS while driving in 12 RBIs with a home run with Carolina.

Those numbers helped Frelick move up to the Brewers number two prospect, according to MLB Pipeline’s midseason report. The Brewers top overall prospect, outfielder Garrett Mitchell, started the season with Wisconsin and was later promoted to Doubld-A Biloxi.

Frelick will make his Timber Rattlers debut on Tuesday August 31st as Wisconsin opens their final 12 game homestand against Beloit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sports Xtra: St. Norbert's Dan McCarty talks camp and season opener

UW-Oshkosh football back

Xceptional Athlete: Hortonville QB Sam Dodd

HS Football: Neenah, Hortonville & Kimberly finish off wins in resumed games

High School Sports Xtra: Reedsville & Brillion cruise to wins, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: FRCC and FVA