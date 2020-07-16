Brewers announce broadcast schedule for shortened season

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 04: Josh Hader #71 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks across the field during summer workouts at Miller Park on July 04, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Fans will not be in the stands at Miller Park as the baseball season gets underway, but there will be plenty of games on the air.

Fox Sports Wisconsin, who broadcasts most Brewers games, will be carrying 58 games during the regular season starting with Opening Day on July 24th. They will also air the exhibition game against the White Sox on July 22nd.

Two more games, July 25th against the Cubs and September 26th against the Cardinals, will be on the national Fox broadcast.

Brewers legend Bob Uecker will once again be on the call for his 50th season of radio broadcasts in 2020. All 60 games will be carried over the airwaves on the Brewers Radio Network this season.