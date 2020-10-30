Brewers decline $15 million 2021 option on Ryan Braun

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have declined to exercise a $15 million mutual 2021 option on veteran outfielder Ryan Braun as the franchise’s career home run leader ponders whether to continue playing.
Braun’s contract included a $4 million buyout if the option wasn’t picked up. The 37-year-old Braun often said this year that this might be his final season.He has spent his entire career in Milwaukee.
Braun batted a career-low .233 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 39 games this season while working through a back issue
- Two people injured after a vehicle crashed into home in Green Bay
- Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Virtual ‘American Romantics; Piano Pieces for Four Hands’ slated
- Fox Valley Lutheran rallies in five set thriller, Luxemburg-Casco cruises into sectional finals
- Seymour rolls into sectional finals, Roncalli/Two Rivers advances in penalty kicks
- Green Bay police dealing with increase in gun violence