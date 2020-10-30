Brewers decline $15 million 2021 option on Ryan Braun

Milwaukee Brewers’ Ryan Braun, right, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have declined to exercise a $15 million mutual 2021 option on veteran outfielder Ryan Braun as the franchise’s career home run leader ponders whether to continue playing.

Braun’s contract included a $4 million buyout if the option wasn’t picked up. The 37-year-old Braun often said this year that this might be his final season.He has spent his entire career in Milwaukee.

Braun batted a career-low .233 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 39 games this season while working through a back issue

