MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have designated two players for assignment following a series of roster moves.

Dinelson Lamet, a right-handed relief pitcher who was just brought over from the San Diego Padres in the Josh Hader deal has been DFA’d alongside catcher Pedro Severino.

Lamet spent his entire five-year Major League career (2017, 2019-22) with San Diego, going 15-19 with a 4.08 ERA in 82 games, including 56 starts. He has 410 career strikeouts in just 315.2 innings pitched. Opponents have hit just .217.

He produced his best season in 2020, earning All-MLB Second Team honors, as he went 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 12 starts, striking out 93 batters in just 69.0 innings pitched while opponents batted .161. He has made 13 appearances this season, all coming in relief.

The Brewers signed Pedro Severino in free agency but after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, he was suspended for the first 80 games of the season. Severino ultimately came back but failed to do much at the plate with a batting average of .222 through 18 at-bats.

While the Brewers DFA’d Lamet and Severino, it was for good cause as starting pitcher Freddy Peralta was activated from the 60-day injured list and will start on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Matt Bush, who the Brewers acquired recently from the Texas Rangers was also added to the major league roster alongside infielder Keston Hiura, who has been putting on a show in AAA hitting .319AVG/.458OBP/1.181OPS.