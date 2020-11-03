Brewers’ Devin Williams named finalist for NL Rookie of the Year

MLB

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

(WFRV) – If there was one pleasant surprise for the Brewers in 2020 it was the performance of rookie reliever Devin Williams.

The Milwaukee reliever was one of the best in the game this past season, and soon he could be recognized as one of MLB’s top young players. On Monday, Williams was nominated by the Baseball Writers Association of America as a finalist for the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

Williams appeared in 22 games and allowed just eight hits in 27 innings pitched. At the same time Williams allowed just four runs, only one of them was earned, and finished with a 0.33 ERA.

The Brewers set-up man was also named the National League Reliever of the Year back on October 24th.

The winner of this year’s NL Rookie of the Year will be announced on November 9th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier girls tennis caps off unprecedented season with state title

High School Sports Xtra - Luxemburg-Casco, Howards Grove volleyball; Roncalli/Two Rivers soccer headed to state

High School Sports Xtra - Kaukauna wins Game of the Week as coach Matt Binsfeld reunites with Wrightstown

High School Sports Xtra - Kaukauna wins Game of the Week as coach Matt Binsfeld reunites with Wrightstown

Roncalli/Two Rivers earns first state berth in program history

Luxemburg-Casco punches third straight ticket to state volleyball