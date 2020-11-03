Brewers’ Devin Williams named finalist for NL Rookie of the Year

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

(WFRV) – If there was one pleasant surprise for the Brewers in 2020 it was the performance of rookie reliever Devin Williams.

The Milwaukee reliever was one of the best in the game this past season, and soon he could be recognized as one of MLB’s top young players. On Monday, Williams was nominated by the Baseball Writers Association of America as a finalist for the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

2020 NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year finalists



Alec Bohm, Phillies

Jake Cronenworth, Padres

Devin Williams, Brewers



Winner announced Nov. 9, 6 p.m. ET on @mlbnetwork — BBWAA (@officialBBWAA) November 2, 2020

Williams appeared in 22 games and allowed just eight hits in 27 innings pitched. At the same time Williams allowed just four runs, only one of them was earned, and finished with a 0.33 ERA.

The Brewers set-up man was also named the National League Reliever of the Year back on October 24th.

The winner of this year’s NL Rookie of the Year will be announced on November 9th.