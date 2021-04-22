Brewers first round pick Garrett Mitchell assigned to Timber Rattlers

TEMPE, ARIZONA – MARCH 18: Garrett Mitchell #77 of the Milwaukee Brewers steals second base head of the throw to shortstop Franklin Barreto #8 of the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning of the MLB spring training baseball game at Tempe Diablo Stadium on March 18, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Brewers 2020 first round pick and top prospect Garrett Michell has been assigned to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Milwaukee picked Mitchell twentieth overall last summer out of UCLA. The outfielder wouldn’t make his professional debut until spring training in Arizona.

Mitchell appeared in 22 games during spring training with the Brewers, and finished 11-for-30 with a homer and six RBIs.

He played 15 games last spring with the Bruins before the pandemic halted the college baseball season. Mitchell had a .355 average with an OPS of .909 prior to the shutdown.

Mitchell will be the twelfth first round pick signed by the Brewers since 2008 to play for the Timber Rattlers.

The rest of this year’s Timber Rattlers roster will be announced when the team heads to Grand Chute from Arizona at the beginning of May.