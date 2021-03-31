Brewers hope for bounce back season in 2021, open against Twins

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich (22) celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Phoenix. Yelich, Daniel Robertson, Kolten Wong, and Lorenzo Cain scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

(WFRV) – In a lot of ways 2020 was a season did not live up to expectations for the Brewers. They did make the expanded postseason, but several players had down years.

As a team Milwaukee ranked 27th in the league in runs per game in 2020. In the offseason Milwaukee made some additions to help bolster their day to day lineup.

First, with the signing of Kolten Wong at second base. The former Cardinals infielder hit .306 with four home runs in 38 at-bats this spring.

“I think the confidence is definitely starting to grow in this organization, this team. We know what we have in that dugout, we know how good we can possibly be, so we’re just trying to keep the line moving and understand that hey, the more guys we can get on base, the more runs we can put up and with our pitching staff, it’s gonna be a recipe for success,” said Kolten Wong.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Kolten Wong celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

David Stearns also added outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. while the team was already down in Arizona for spring training, but have yet to really see what he can do at the plate. Bradley will help add depth to the Brewers outfield while Lorenzo Cain works his way back after opting out last season due to the pandemic.

Former MVP Christian Yelich is also coming off an improved performance this spring. The Brewers star is coming off a down year in 2020, but looking to bounce back after batting .393 with three home runs and 11 RBIS this spring.

Like all years, pitching will still be a key to any success the Brewers have on the field. Taking the hill for the Brewers in the opener for the second straight year is Brandon Woodruff. Milwaukee’s ace is coming off a 2020 season where he finished with career lows in ERA and WHIP. Thus, getting the opportunity to become the first Brewers pitcher to make back-to-back opening day starts since Yovani Gallardo between 2010-2014.

Workers install an American Family Field sign Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Milwaukee. The sign replaces the Miller Park sign after American Family bought the naming rights to the home of the Milwaukee Brewers. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

It will also be a historic opening day for the Brewers as they welcome the Minnesota Twins to American Family Field. Yes, you read that right. For the first time since the stadium opened in 2001, the Brewers will not be playing in Miller Park after the naming rights were transferred to American Family on January 1st.