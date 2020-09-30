Brewers leave Devin Williams off Wild Card roster due to reported arm issue

Milwaukee Brewers’ Devin Williams throws during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. The Brewers won 3-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers will be without one of their best bullpen arms for their Wild Card series against the Dodgers after Devin Williams was left off the roster.

Williams is dealing with an arm issue, according to a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

This season Williams, a rookie of the year candidate, allowed just eight hits in 22 appearances and finished with 53 strikeouts. Only one earned run was charged against Williams as he moved into the set-up role for closer Josh Hader.

Milwaukee also left starter Brett Anderson off the Wild Card roster, but it was unlikely he would pitch in the three game series considering he left Sunday’s game with a hand issue.

