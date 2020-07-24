Brewers’ Opening Day: How we got here and what you need to know

CHICAGO, Ill. (WFRV) – Take a deep breath. Close your eyes. You can even pinch yourself if you want. When you open them, it will still be Friday, July 24, and the Milwaukee Brewers will in fact be returning to the diamond to play baseball in 2020.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, many thought we would not see baseball in 2020 with the knock-down, drag out disagreement between the league and the MLBPA. But here we are. 60 games. Shortened season. The designated hitter is now in the National League. But in the end, it’s here.

Baseball is back.

The Brewers made it through ‘Summer Camp’, the adjusted version of spring training. They navigated two players testing positive for COVID-19. There was speculation that Ryan Braun might not play this season. The outfielder has since come out and said he will play. He has been battling a few injuries during camp, concerning his oblique, neck and back. He’s in the roster for the game on Friday.

There was more talk as Summer Camp went on about how Christian Yelich, the 2018 MLB MVP, was struggling at the plate. When asked about it, Yelich told reporters “I wasn’t struggling. I was just doing my best Bob Uecker impression,” giving salute to the Brew Crew’s play-by-play man.

But regardless of all the trials, the hoops that had to be jumped through, the fact that there won’t be fans in the stands. Baseball will be different this year. But it’s here.

The Brewers face off against the Chicago Cubs on the road on Friday, July 24. Brandon Woodruff gets the honor of throwing first for Milwaukee in Wrigley. The Brewers are seeking their third straight playoff berth after falling in the NLCS in 2018 and losing the NL Wild Card in 2019.

No one knows what the 60 game season will look like or who it will benefit. But here are the things that are known. Christian Yelich is back and healthy, Ryan Braun is playing, and Bob Uecker will call games for the Brewers.

The winner of the 2020 World Series will be the champions of a season everyone will remember. But for now, let’s just all be excited that Brewers baseball is back.