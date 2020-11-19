Brewers promote Matt Arnold to GM, senior vice president

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 03: The Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers stand for the singing of the national anthem before the game at Miller Park on August 03, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Matt Arnold to general manager and senior vice president, team president of baseball operations David Stearns announced on Thursday.

Arnold has been up for other general manger jobs in the past, and now is elevated from assistant general manager with the Brewers.

“On behalf of my family, we are so very thankful to Mark Attanasio and David Stearns for this opportunity,” said Matt Arnold in a press release. “Over the past 20 years, I have learned so much from my wonderful baseball friends and colleagues. I greatly appreciate them all, and would never have a day like this without them, nor without the incredible support from my family. I am excited about the opportunity to continue to partner with the Attanasio family and our incredible leadership team of David Stearns and Craig Counsell along with our entire staff. I am eager to carry on our collective efforts as we seek to bring a championship to Milwaukee.”

“For the past five years, Matt has served an invaluable role in helping to guide our baseball operations group,” said David Stearns in a press release. “He has contributed to every significant decision we have made and has offered indispensable advice and support throughout his time with the Brewers. Today’s announcement formalizes how we have operated over the last few years. This move provides Matt with the deserved recognition of his tireless work and ensures that our baseball operations leadership group remains intact.”

Stearns had been holding both titles of general manager and president of baseball operations after he received the promotion back in January of 2019.

His top lieutenant, Arnold, came to Milwaukee from the Rays organization back in October of 2015. With Tampa Bay Arnold served as the director of player personnel, and the Rays went on to win 90 games in five out six seasons between 2008-13 when Arnold was with the club. That includes an appearance in the World Series in 2008.

Arnold also spent time with in the Dodgers, Rangers, and Reds organizations during his career.